Hyderabad

45 more Basthi Dawakhanas to open from tomorrow

A total of 45 additional Basthi Dawakhanas or neighbourhood clinics are going to be launched at various locations in the city on May 22, following directions by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan shared the information with the media on Wednesday, and said these would be in addition to the existing 123 clinics.

This is in line with the government’s decision to open two to three neighbourhood clinics in every ward. They will help reduce pressure on the tertiary level health facilities such as Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Fever Hospital and King Koti Hospital.

GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has issued orders appointing nodal officers for the 45 Basthi Dawakhanas to ensure that the clinics are fully functional by the time of launch.

They should ensure that the medical officers, staff nurses, and supporting staff report at the clinics, medicines and equipment are available, electricity connection and water facility are given, and sanitation is taken care of around the clinics.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 10:59:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/45-more-basthi-dawakhanas-to-open-from-tomorrow/article31635683.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY