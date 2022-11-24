45 grams MDMA, 35 grams hash oil seized

November 24, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of Excise Department along with Jubilee Hills police apprehend three persons for possession of 45 grams MDMA drug and another three persons in possession of 35 grams of hash oil. The officials while conducting checks at Road No 36, Jubilee Hills, found one person named Gulhasan Khan moving around in a suspicious manner, upon search, the police found him in possession of 5 grams MDMA. On enquiry, he revealed that he hails from Mumbai and came along with two other persons to sell MDMA in Hyderabad. Based on his confession, the officials proceeded to Raidurgam and apprehended two persons named Ahmed Rahman Ansari and Mohd Rizwan, seized a car, and found 40 grams of MDMA during search.

The excise officials based on reliable information found two persons named T Krishna and K Akshay selling hash oil near Brothers Bawarchi restaurant in Borabanda. The police based on their confession also apprehended C Mani Kumar from a hotel in Borabanda and seized a total of 35 grams of hash oil.

