4,470 drunk drivers booked last month

Continuing their enforcement against drunk drivers, Hyderabad traffic police in November booked 4,470 cases.

Charge sheets were filed against 1,527 of them who were produced in the 3rd and 4th Metropolitan Magistrate Courts, Nampally, and the courts awarded imprisonment to 47 persons, police said.

The courts imposed a fine of ₹1,55,44,200 on the remaining 1,480 tippler drivers, and cancelled the driving license of four persons.

All violators sentenced for imprisonment were sent to Chanchalguda jail.

“The remaining 2,943 violators will also be produced in court after filing charge sheet against them,” they said.