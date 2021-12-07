44 women ready to fly to Gulf ‘for work’ rescued

HYDERABAD

07 December 2021 21:30 IST

Timely action of the officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport prevented 44 women, who only had a temporary visa, from boarding a flight to Kuwait on Tuesday.

The women were handed over to RGIA police for further procedure. According to the local police, the women hailed from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa, and were carrying visit visas. It was also learnt from them that they were being taken to Kuwait and neighbouring countries as ‘employees and household helps’, an official said. All the women were in the age group of 20-45.

It was learnt that middlemen arranged the temporary visas and related documents for their travel.

Police has registered a case for investigation.