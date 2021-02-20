Hyderabad

43 nominations filed for MLC polls

Academic and intellectual K. Nageshwar was among the 19 aspirants who filed nominations on Saturday for the Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ Constituency polls for the Telangana Legislative Council.

A total of 43 nominations have been filed so far, a statement from the GHMC informed. Muppadi Rajeshwar, Anwar Khan, Meesala Gopalakrishna, Mumba Ashok Kumar, Mohammed Ali, Mohammed Imtiaz Ahmed, Marella Gopal, Murali Goud, Dodla Venkatesham, Kolukuru Prathap, Mateti Raveendranath, Koshiga Anikanth, Harshavardhan Reddy, K.Sayanna, Syed Fariduddin, and Jacob Babu were the other candidates who filed nominations on Saturday.

