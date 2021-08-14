427 fresh COVID cases, two deaths in State

HYDERABAD

14 August 2021

Telangana recorded 427 COVID cases on Friday as the case load dipped to 7,812 showing an improvement in the pandemic situation. There were two deaths in the State, taking the overall toll due to the pandemic to 3,838.

The State tested even lower number of samples than on Thursday with 87,509 tests. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area logged in 68 cases with Karimnagar recording 44 cases and Warangal Urban 41.

In total, 15 districts logged cases in single digits while Nirmal recorded zero cases.

Interestingly, while GHMC limits has been recording higher number of cases in comparison to the rest of the State, it doesn’t have a single micro containment zone. In the rest of Telangana, there are 23 containment zones with six in Karimnagar and five in Jagtial.