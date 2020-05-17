42 workers from State stranded in Gujarat

As many as 42 workers from Mahabubabad, who went to Surat, Gujarat, in search for temporary work, are struggling to return home.

They lost work and money during the lockdown and now have appealed to the State and the Central government to arrange vehicles to take them back home.

All the workers are residents from Thorrur mandal.

The workers sent a representation to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao urging them to arrange private vehicles to bring them back to their native place. They said several people in Surat are returning to their homes as the State governments have made arrangements. Similar arrangements should be made by the Telangana government, they said.

One of the workers, K. Raghavalu, said that they had gone to work as daily wage labour at a construction site in Surat. He said that 15 days before the lockdown, they reached to Surat from Thorrur. With the lockdown, construction site works were stalled and they lost work. The money also got exhausted. With tears in his eyes, he once again appealed the State government for help, but there was no response from the State government till date, he pointed out.

The State government took all measures to send migrants workers working in Telangana back to their homes but we are languish in other States, said Mr. Raghavalu.

He further said that the Bhiwandi tribals helped them financially and that they have now hired private vehicles. They started for Thorrur on Sunday. The medical teams at Surat issued medical certificates but they fear that they would be stopped on Gujarat borders.

Meanwhile, Mahabubabad Collector VP Gautam said that he did not get any information on the workers. Those who are returning from other states would be allowed after medical check- up and home quarantine, he said. As many as 1,000 people from the district were sent to their respective States.