42 students hospitalised after gas leak at Kasturba Gandhi Junior College for Women

November 18, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 42 students of Kasturba Gandhi Junior College for Women here were hospitalised after falling sick due to a gas leak reported on campus. The students were rushed to a nursing home nearby after complaining of difficulty in breathing, with some of them even starting to vomit. It is being said the gas leak started in the chemistry lab of the college.

Marredpally police inspector Nethaji said, “A total of 42 persons were admitted at the hospital, of which 35 have been discharged and the remaining seven are still undergoing treatment. There were no critical cases; most of them are fine now. We have registered a case of negligence and will be investigating the matter.”

The inspector said that the CLUES team of Hyderabad City Police reached the spot and were trying to ascertain the cause of the gas leak. Sources pointed to a GHMC garbage dumping location beside the college which could also be the possible reason for the incident.

While the students were admitted at the hospital, parents staged protests against the college management, demanding to know how the gas leaked. Meanwhile, the college administration has declared holiday on Saturday following the incident.

