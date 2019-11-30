42 new HIV positive cases in Nalgonda every month

Every month, 42 new patients, of whom two are pregnant women, in the district test positive for Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV) that causes AIDS, the District Medical and Health Office said on Saturday.

As on date, a total of 15,643 HIV+ patients are registered with the Antiretroviral Treatment (ART centres) at the district hospital. However, only 5,657 members are in regular treatment – visiting the centre and taking prescribed medicines.

And further, just about 2,944 members are receiving the Aasara pensions under the ART category. It was also observed that about 23% of the total persons identified were categorised under ‘high risk’, mostly comprising female sex workers and individuals having physical relationships with members of the same sex.

The DMHO, in wake of the World AIDS Day on December 1, said there is an increasing need for awareness among the general public to take part in routine and regular health check-ups. For instance, the authority has conducted random tests among 40,090 members between April and October this year in the district, and 0.75%, which is 301 members tested HIV positive. And a 0.03%, or six members, were among the 21,804 pregnant women who were randomly checked.

Stressing on awareness and early diagnosis to eradicate AIDS, the authority will launch a “Be smart – Get tested” campaign to be run under its larger theme of “Communities make the difference”. In the campaign coordinated by teams of voluntary organisations, medical staff, ASHA and anganwadi workers, and those from the Child Fund India organisation, any one can walk into the 50-odd intervention centres in the district for a free blood diagnosis.