42 junior colleges shut in Telangana

Hyderabad

26 March 2021 11:29 IST

Notices served for not following safety norms

Forty two junior colleges of different groups, which were operating from buildings without complying with fire safety and other norms, had been closed down.

Informing this to Telangana High Court on Thursday, the State government said that notices were issued to 68 private junior colleges which were not adhering to safety and security precautions. The Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education, had filed a report before the bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy to this extent.

The bench was hearing a PIL plea filed by D. Ramesh, who expressed concern over several private junior colleges not complying with safety norms and adhering to security precautions. During the previous hearings, the HC sought to know from the government what action it had initiated against colleges not taking adequate care about the safety of students in junior colleges.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: 68 junior colleges in Telangana to be closed

Citing the report, Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that notices were issued to 68 junior colleges during this academic year. This included 26 colleges belonging to Narayana group. Out of them, three secured no-objection certificate from fire safety department. Three other colleges shifted to new buildings, while 20 colleges were shut.

Notices were issued to 18 colleges belonging to Sri Chaitanya group. While four obtained fire safety certificates, four shifted to new buildings, 10 colleges were closed. Four colleges of the group were shut, while four were shifted.

Three colleges of NRI group were shut. While one college of this group got fire safety clearance, another shifted to new building. Eleven more colleges were also served notices on the matter. Seven of them shifted to new premises, three were shut. After perusing the report, the bench decided to close the PIL petition.