400 women GHMC employees to undergo breast cancer screening

February 05, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In an effort to reach out to vulnerable women on the occasion of World Cancer Day, about 400 underprivileged grassroot employees of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be undergoing free breast cancer screening at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. A newly acquired latest generation 3D mammography system at the hospital would be used to undertake screening of the women which started on Saturday and will continue till International Women’s Day on March 8.

Dr P Raghu Ram, Director, KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases, said: The GHMC sanitation staff work for gruelling schedules late in the night and early hours in the morning, exposing themselves to dust and air pollution, many times risking their lives. The aim is to detect cancer very early before the woman or the doctor can feel the lump in the breast. I have also taken this opportunity to create much needed awareness about the importance of early detection amongst this vulnerable group through video and powerpoint presentation, specifically in Telugu, so that they would promptly report to the doctor should they notice any changes in their breast.”

