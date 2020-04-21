400 vehicles seized

The Hyderabad city police seized as many as 400 vehicles on Tuesday during an inspection in the South Zone.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar, along with other officers, conducted the inspection at Madina crossroads in the Old City.

Speaking to the media, the CP said that inspections were carried out at four or five locations and police had found that passes were being misused. These, he said, were cancelled. He said that enforcement of lockdown would be strict, as would frequency of inspection of vehicles and passes.

In a separate development, the CP provided five vehicles to women staff . This was done keeping in view that the staff were facing difficulties in reaching offices.