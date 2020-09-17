400 mg version of Favipiravir launched

City-based integrated pharmaceutical company MSN Group (MSN) on Thursday introduced a 400 mg version of oral antiviral Favipiravir called ‘Favilow’, which it claimed to be the most affordable brand, for treatment of mild to moderate COVID in the country and to reduce the pill burden and overall treatment outcome. The higher strength will improve patient compliance and experience by effectively reducing the number of tablets that patients require per day.
Shelf life of Favilow 200 mg has been extended from 3 to 6 months, which would improve pharmacies’ confidence in stocking the product and ease out availability of the medicine to patients.
In August, MSN had come up with the affordable ‘Favipiravir’ under the brand name ‘Faviflow’ priced at ₹33. The 200 mg tablet was made available to patients requiring treatment in pharmacies of over 170 cities.
“We have launched the most affordable Favipiravir in order to reduce the cost burden. We continue to harness our expertise in research and innovation by coming up with treatment options for patients battling COVID,” said CMD MSN Group Dr. MSN Reddy. The firm has already launched ‘Oseltamivir’ 75 mg capsules, another anti-viral medication under the brand name ‘Oselow’, as part of the COVID treatment range.
Favilow 400 mg will be available at all major medical and hospital pharmacies and can be purchased by producing a prescription by a healthcare practitioner. For home delivery, one can contact MSN COVID Helpline @ 9100591030 or email to customercare@msnlabs.com, a press release said.
