400 kg ganja seized, six held

In a major haul, Hyderabad police on Friday seized over 400 kg of ganja which was smuggled into the city from Vishakapatnam in two cars.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (East Zone) along with Shahalibanda police apprehended six persons, including a homemaker, who illegally possessed the narcotic drug and also seized eight mobile phones from their possession.

The accused were identified as Raghuveer (35), his wife Prashanthi Roy (30) from Rajahmundry, Mohammed Mahboob (29) from Tolichowki, Syed Shahabuddin (29) from Chandrayangutta, Habeeb Ali (23) and Mohammed Amer (22) from Barkas here.

“Raghuveer confessed that while he was eking out his livelihood by plying a cab, he came in touch with Md. Mahboob, Syed Shahabuddin, Habeeb Ali and Mohd Amer. To make a quick buck, they decided to procure ganja from the agency area and sell it to customers here,” said Additional DCP (Task Force) G. Chakravarthy.

The gang contacted one Sanjay in Visakhapatnam and procured 400 kg ganja at ₹1,500 per kg and left for Hyderabad.

“As they reached Nagulchintha crossroads in Shahalibanda, our team intercepted their vehicles and apprehended them along with the cars loaded with contraband,” he said, adding that efforts are on to nab two absconding accused.