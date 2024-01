January 16, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

A 40-year-old woman died of suspected heart attack while performing Kolatam at a cultural programme in Kalvala village of Shankarapatnam mandal in Karimnagar district on Monday. The deceased was identified as Rajamani of Kalvala, according to sources. She collapsed during the performance and died while being shifted to a hospital in Jammikunta, sources said.