HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

40 students of residential junior college take ill, food poisoning suspected

Some 30 of them admitted in hospitals as symptoms of food poisoning persist

July 17, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Some 40 students staying in the hostel of a private junior college at Battupally in Hanamkonda district were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning late on Sunday night.

Some of the students complained of stomach cramps, diarrhoea, and vomiting after eating ‘egg biryani’ served at the dinner in the hostel mess.

Some 30 of them were shifted to two separate hospitals in Hanamkonda and Warangal on Monday morning after their symptoms of food poisoning persisted, sources said.

At least 16 students were hospitalised and kept under medical supervision. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, health officials along with a medical team from Kadipikonda PHC visited the private residential college at Battupally later in the day.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.