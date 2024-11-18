40 Life Sciences firms with GCCs in Hyderabad to work as a consortium, shape industry ready talent

Forty Life Sciences firms with global capability centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad have agreed to work as a consortium on a suggestion of Telangana government for helping create a pipeline of industry ready candidates.

Agenda

The Life Sciences GCC consortium has been formed to enable dialogue to ensure healthy competition, contribute to shaping curriculum of core science courses where there is an overlap of technology as well as train and onboard industry ready candidates, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said.

This follows the State government’s appeal to the GCCs to consider forming a consortium on the lines of one such facilities of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry in Hyderabad had set up, the Minister told media on the sidelines of AI in Healthcare Summit in Hyderabad on Monday (November 18, 2024) where he also released the logo of the consortium.

Seeking to highlight the growing influence and impact of AI on different spheres, including healthcare, he said Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already expressed the State government intent to contribute to the global roadmap on AI.

The State, which already has announced a centre of excellence on Artificial Intelligence (AI), will also be setting up a CoE on Quantum Computing, Mr. Sridhar Babu said, adding discussions were underway to rope in global partners.

AI Advisory Council in a week

The government is also in the process of setting up a nine-member AI Advisory Council. Four members have already come onboard. The Council, likely to be set up in a week, will contribute to the robust AI framework that Telangana wants to have in place by complementing the best practices globally.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, addressing the summit, said healthcare is one areas with scope to harness and benefit immensely from AI. Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy and vice chairman of Narayana Health Viren Shetty were among those who spoke.