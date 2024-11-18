 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

40 Life Sciences firms with GCCs in Hyderabad to work as a consortium, shape industry ready talent

Telangana Govt in the process of setting up nine-member AI Advisory Council in a week

Updated - November 18, 2024 04:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR
The logo of a consortium of Life Sciences firms with GCCs in Hyderabad, was launched by Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the AI in Healthcare Summit held in Hyderabad on Monday (November 18, 2024).

The logo of a consortium of Life Sciences firms with GCCs in Hyderabad, was launched by Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the AI in Healthcare Summit held in Hyderabad on Monday (November 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Forty Life Sciences firms with global capability centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad have agreed to work as a consortium on a suggestion of Telangana government for helping create a pipeline of industry ready candidates.

Agenda

The Life Sciences GCC consortium has been formed to enable dialogue to ensure healthy competition, contribute to shaping curriculum of core science courses where there is an overlap of technology as well as train and onboard industry ready candidates, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said.

This follows the State government’s appeal to the GCCs to consider forming a consortium on the lines of one such facilities of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry in Hyderabad had set up, the Minister told media on the sidelines of AI in Healthcare Summit in Hyderabad on Monday (November 18, 2024) where he also released the logo of the consortium.

Seeking to highlight the growing influence and impact of AI on different spheres, including healthcare, he said Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already expressed the State government intent to contribute to the global roadmap on AI.

The State, which already has announced a centre of excellence on Artificial Intelligence (AI), will also be setting up a CoE on Quantum Computing, Mr. Sridhar Babu said, adding discussions were underway to rope in global partners.

AI Advisory Council in a week

The government is also in the process of setting up a nine-member AI Advisory Council. Four members have already come onboard. The Council, likely to be set up in a week, will contribute to the robust AI framework that Telangana wants to have in place by complementing the best practices globally.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, addressing the summit, said healthcare is one areas with scope to harness and benefit immensely from AI. Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and AIG Hospitals Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy and vice chairman of Narayana Health Viren Shetty were among those who spoke.

Published - November 18, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.