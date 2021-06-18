₹40 lakh worth gem stones stolen

Hyderabad

Burglars broke into the house of an astrologer at New Venkataramana Colony in Bandlaguda of LB Nagar and made away with gems and several precious stones worth ₹40 lakh.

The incident took place on the intervening night on Wednesday and Thursday and came to light only on Friday.

According to LB Nagar inspector V Ashok Reddy, astrologer Balamurali Krishna, 38, native of Vijayawada went to Mumbai on June 10 and bought gems and other zodiac stones for his clients and fellow astrologers.

He rented two houses in the area and in one of those Mr. Krishna kept two trolley bags containing the precious stones.

“On Wednesday night, his maid servant, Sujatha, went to check whether she locked the door, only to see that the locks were broken. Soon, she alerted Mr. Krishna, who in turn rushed to the spot and found the bags missing. He lodged a complaint with LB Nagar police, who formed teams to nab the suspect. Police have also analysed the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area. “We got some clues on the suspect. Soon the gang will be nabbed,”iinspector Reddy said.