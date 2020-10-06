₹40 lakh unaccounted cash seized

HYDERABAD

06 October 2020 22:22 IST

Police claim money belongs to BJP leader

The Rachakonda Police on Tuesday apprehended four persons for allegedly moving a large sum of undocumented cash. As much as ₹ 40 lakh was seized from the accused. Police claimed that they are the supporters of a BJP leader and the cash was being moved ahead of Dubbak Assembly by-election.

Police identified the accused as Bhavani Srinivasa Babu, Bhavani Anjaneyulu, Pullayagari Suresh and Md. Majid Hussain.

According to the police, around 6 p.m. when they were conducting checks of vehicles at the Outer Ring Road Shamirpet toll gate, police noticed a car turning around and speeding away. With suspicion being aroused, police then began chasing the car. They noticed that the car stopped briefly, after which one of its occupants carrying a bag disembarked and ran towards the service road. Police chased and caught him. They found ₹ 40 lakh in the bag. In the meanwhile, the car too was stopped. After being questioned, they allegedly claimed that they are ‘followers’ of Raghunandan Rao who is an BJP aspirant of the Dubbak by-election.

