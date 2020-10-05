Hyderabad

₹40 lakh seized from 2 cars

The Cyberabad police on Monday evening seized ₹ 40 lakh from four persons at Shamirpet.

The cash was being transported to Dubbak, ahead of Assembly bypolls. Commissioner of Police V. C. Sajjanar said that the cash reportedly belonged to BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao.

The accused who were caught around 7 p.m. while travelling to Dubbak in two cars were identified as Srinivas Babu, Md. Majeed, Puligiri Suresh and Bhavani Anjaneyulu.

A case was registered and a probe is on.

