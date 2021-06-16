40 kg ganja worth ₹6 lakh seized

Heightened vigil by the police as part of strict enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown in the border town of Bhadrachalam has led to seizure of 40 kg of ganja worth about ₹6 lakh in the temple town late on Tuesday evening. A police team apprehended four members of an inter-State gang of ganja peddlers during patrolling near the bus stand in the temple town. The contraband as well as a bike was seized from their possession. The arrested were identified as Imtiaz, 27, Kishan Kumar, 26, Muzamil, 19, of Khammam town and Korra Dhara Babu, 20, of Chintapalli village in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Police sources said Dhara Babu allegedly supplied nearly 859 kg of ganja worth about ₹1.28 crore to the members of the gang of peddlers, who in turn sold the contraband in various towns and cities in Telangana in the last two years.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the four accused and efforts are on to nab the remaining four members of the gang, Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Dr. G. Vineeth told newsmen in the temple town on Wednesday.