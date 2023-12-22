ADVERTISEMENT

40 expert swimmers to meet any exigency during Teppotsavam in Bhadrachalam today

December 22, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Collector Priyanka Ala on Thursday took stock of the arrangements for Teppotsavam and Vaikunta Ekadasi festival

The Hindu Bureau

Forty ace swimmers and 20 country boats have been deployed on the banks of the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam to meet any exigency during the Teppotsavam (Float festival) to be held in the temple town on Friday evening.

A control room (08743-232444) has been set up at Bhadrachalam RDO’s office to help devotees find missing persons, if any, during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival, which attracts thousands from far and wide.

Collector Priyanka Ala on Thursday took stock of the arrangements for Teppotsavam and Vaikunta Ekadasi festival scheduled for December 22 and 23 respectively in Bhadrachalam.

The meeting was attended by Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj and other officers from various departments.

