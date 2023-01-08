ADVERTISEMENT

40% CCTV cameras installed by Hyderabad police defunct till Aug. 2 last year: RTI data

January 08, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 4,402 of the total 10,597 CCTV cameras installed till August 2 last year were either not working or were under maintenance. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

A little over 40% of the CCTV cameras installed in public places under the Hyderabad police limits were either not working or were under maintenance till August 2, 2022, a Right to Information (RTI) request has revealed. 

According to data shared by city-based RTI activist S.Q. Masood on Twitter, the information was received via a letter dated August 2, 2022, in which the police specified that the CCTV cameras storage capacity was a minimum of 30 days. These cameras were installed as per the Telangana Public Safety Measures Enforcement Act, 2013 and rules of 2014. 

“According to the information given by the police, there were 10,597 CCTV cameras installed till the date of information which is August 2 last year. The CCTV cameras which were not working, according to the information, are 4,402. It took me two years of following up, and appealing, to get the information,” Mr Masood said.

