40 bird varieties identified at NITHM

04 July 2021 18:12 IST

Deccan Bird Watchers Society has identified 40 varieties of birds and several butterflies species during their recent survey inside the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) campus on the weekend.

Birds spotted and photographed inlcuded Indian spot-billed duck (Anas poecilorhyncha), Red-wattled lapwing (Vanellus indicus), Coppersmith barbet (Psilopogon haemacephalus) while some of the butterflies were Common leopard butterfly (Phalanta phalantha) and Plain tiger butterfly (Danaus chrysippus).

The society members assured institute director S.Chinnam Reddy that they would document all the species photographed and publish a manual on ‘Birds of NITHM’ soon.

They appreciated the campus forest area, lake view area, Miyawaki forest, and other green practices. The campus would also be promoted for bird watching tourism and students would be trained on birds identification documentation.