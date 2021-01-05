4-year-old boy drowns at home

Parents were away when the mishap occurred

A four-year-old boy drowned in a small water tank-like structure in R K Nagar in the Hayatnagar Police Station limits.

Police identified the victim as son of Khaja, a knife seller who ekes out a living by cycling from house-to-house and sharpening kitchen knives and similar articles.

Hayatnagar inspector M Surender said that the incident took place at around 5.30 p.m. on Monday when the parents of the children were away from the house. “Khaja has three sons, an 8-year-old, a 5-year-old and the victim who was four-years-old. The boys were playing and the victim fell into a small water tank which is made of cement rings. It is about four feet in height and covered by a thermocole sheet. The victim was very small and could not get out,” Mr. Surender said.

The victim’s parents got to know of the unfortunate mishap around an hour later. The body was rushed to a private hospital after which he was moved to the Osmania General Hospital.

Police booked a case under Section 174 of the CrPC.