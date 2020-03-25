Hyderabad

4 who defied rule shifted to isolation centres

‘Violators’ passports to be suspended’

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar issued a warning on Tuesday, saying that the passports of people under home quarantine will be suspended if they violate the quarantine rules.

He issued the warning in the context of four persons who arrived here from foreign countries violating home quarantine rules and roaming outside. The four were sent to government designated isolation centres on Tuesday.

Among them, a woman from Avanti Nagar of Kukatpally zone came from USA via Singapore on March 10, while one more person from Moosapet arrived on March 13 from Dubai. The third person from Gayatri Nagar came from UK on March 15, and the fourth from Yusufguda came from Saudi Arabia on March 21.

They were instructed to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after arrival, which they did not do.

GHMC and Health Department, in coordination with police, have formed 150 teams, one for each division, to ensure home quarantine of people arriving from foreign countries.

