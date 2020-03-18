4 teachers, 6 Inter students held for exam malpractice

Hyderabad

18 March 2020 19:48 IST

Hyderabad police arrested six students and four teachers who allegedly resorted to malpractice on Wednesday, the last day of intermediate examinations. Two more students involved in the offence are absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (West zone) team along with officials of Education department raided Madina Junior College in Suryanagar at Tolichowki and found four college staff, including its correspondent Syed Shoiab Tanveer, writing the examination on behalf of the students by sitting in a separate room.

Eight students from different colleges who were allotted Madina Jr. College as examination centre paid ₹8,000 for each paper to Tanveer for helping them in writing the examination on their behalf at the centre. On Wednesday, they were caught red handed while writing chemistry and commerce papers of second year intermediate when the police raided the place.

Advertising

Advertising

“Tanveer struck a deal with the students weak in specific subjects. He along with three others working in the college wrote the exams on their behalf and made quick money,” an officer said.

They were identified as Syed Kaleemuddin (25), Sabha Begum (21) and Zaheda Shireen (22). Police seized eight blank answer booklets, six hall tickets and eight written answer booklets from their possession. The accused along with the seized material were handed over to Golconda police.