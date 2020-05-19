Hyderabad

4 succumb to COVID, 42 test positive in TS

An increase in number of COVID related deaths was observed in Telangana as four more deaths were reported on Tuesday. The number of deaths till May 19 stands at 38.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the State continued to surge too as 42 more cases were detected on Tuesday. Of them, 34 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and 8 are migrants from Yadadri, Karimnagar and Sircilla.

Out of the four patients who died, three are above 67 years, and another is 38-year-old woman. They include a 70-year-old man and 68-year-old woman with pneumonia, 75-year-old man with co-morbidities and the 38-year-old woman who was obese.

Till Tuesday, 1,634 cases were detected, out of which 585 are active; 1,011 were discharged and 38 people died. A total of 77 migrants tested positive till date.

