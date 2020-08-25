4 Srisailam power plant units may revive soon: Panel

HYDERABAD

25 August 2020 23:16 IST

Damage in the underground power station assessed to be huge

The internal committee of TS Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco), which has been tasked to inquire the 6×150 MW Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station fire accident, has assessed that the damage to the power plant was huge and that four units were in a position of revival in two to 10 weeks’ time.

The team that had visited the underground power station near Eegalapenta in Nagarkurnool district for preliminary estimation of the damage has returned to the city and held a review meeting on detailed assessment, including the causes for the mishap.

A highly-placed executive in the power utility told The Hindu that revival of units one, two, three and five could be taken up soon. The team would again leave for the hydel station on Wednesday.

Sources stated that restoration of power supply for lighting purpose in the tunnel power station was done partially already and it could be completed soon. However, installation of the essential air-exhaust and pumping fresh air systems would take time and de-watering of the pool of seepage water from the plant is expected to be completed on Wednesday.

“We have already come to an assessment that fourth unit is damaged to a maximum extent and the sixth unit too found to be damaged considerably in the fire. However, units one, two, three and five could be revived over the next 10 to 12 weeks starting with units one and two. We hope to revive the two units and resume generation over the next couple of weeks so that the flood season is made use of for generation of the low-cost energy and units three and five over the next couple of months,”, the official explained.

Along with revival of the units, the generation utility has decided to focus on the upgraded safety mechanisms in the underground hydel project since the existing facilities did not help prevent the mishap or minimise the fire/damage. The official sources stated that the components which are not damaged could be tested for their functionality only after the restoration of power supply in the power station.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco D. Prabhakar Rao is scheduled to visit the Srisailam LBHES on Wednesday to take stock of the efforts to assess the damage completely and restore basic facilities in the underground power station.