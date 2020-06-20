4 slip/link roads to be opened tomorrow

Four slip/link roads constructed by HRDCL during lockdown in the city will be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday.

Slip roads have been laid to provide short cuts between two major roads cutting across the junction, while link roads have been designed to connect two continual stretches that are separated only by a short distance. Both are planned to provide alternative stretches to commuters, so as to de-congest major thoroughfares chock-a-block with traffic.

The roads to be launched include the 2.7-km stretch between Serilingampally zonal office and GSM Mall on NH 65 via Manjeera pipeline route, one-km stretch along the high tension line in Kukatpally zone up to Miyapur Road, a half kilometre link between Prashasan Nagar Road No. 70 and Road No.78, Narne Road in Khairatabad zone, and another link of similar distance between Neknampur Road and Osmangarh road via Alkapur Township in Manikonda Municipality purview, chief engineer of HRDCL C.Vasantha said.