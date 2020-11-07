4 pub managements booked

HyderabadHyderabad 07 November 2020 23:27 IST
Four pub managements booked
Management of four pubs was booked by the Jubilee Hills police on Saturday for violating COVID-19 guidelines.
Following complaints that the management allowed large gatherings on their premises and failed to adhere to the pandemic guidelines, the Commissioner’s Task Force (West zone) team raided the premises.
The officials found that the pubs opened dance floors for consumers.
