4 Omicron cases detected in Rajanna-Sircilla district

Efforts on to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination, RT-PCR testing

In the wake of detection of four Omicron cases in the district so far, the administration stepped up efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination drive and improve access to RT-PCR testing as part of preventive measures to keep coronavirus, including the Omicron variant, at bay in the New Year.

The district with a significant chunk of emigrants abroad reported four Omicron cases, including three from Gudem village in Mustabad mandal, and one from a village in Yellareddypet mandal, in the last one week.

Among them are a Gulf returnee, his mother and wife.

All the four persons infected with the Omicron variant are still undergoing treatment at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Hyderabad.

This has prompted the authorities to pay additional focus on around 17 foreign returnees, who are under home isolation in various parts of the district.

Foreign returnees

All the foreign returnees have been advised to self-isolate themselves in their homes for the stipulated two weeks despite their negative COVID-19 test reports, sources in the Health Department said.

Teams of health functionaries have been deputed to record the health status reports of the foreign returnees under home isolation daily, sources added.

Residents of Gudem village have been observing lockdown voluntarily ever since the first Omicron case was detected in the village a week ago.

According to sources, nearly 4.19 lakh persons of the district’s total eligible adult population of 4.22 lakh have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. However, a significant number of a little over 38,000 vaccine beneficiaries have not received their second doses even after the expiry of the prescribed interval period, sources added. The long-awaited State-run RT-PCR test centre is yet to become operational in the district headquarters town of Sircilla, a major textile hub.

RT-PCR centre

There have been persistent demands from various quarters for setting up of a RT-PCR centre under the aegis of the Health Department in Sircilla town to avoid delay in testing and facilitate quick diagnosis of COVID-19.

Sources said that the civil works on the proposed RT-PCR Centre in Sircilla have already been completed and the requisite machine and other equipment are yet to be installed.