4 of family among eight killed in road accidents

Eight persons, including four members of a family, were killed in three separate road accidents in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts on Friday.

The first accident took place around 11.30 a.m. in which three Intermediate students travelling on a bike were killed in a head-on collision with a lorry at Chinthalagudem stage in Anumula mandal of Nalgonda district.

The victims, Boddupalli Mahesh (17) of Anumula, Naddi Srikanth (20) from Mogangi village in Gurrampode Mandal and K. Shiva (18) of Chinthapally of Peddavoora Mandal, were going to their college in district headquarters to collect their Inter board examination hall ticket, Halia Sub-Inspector Shiva Kumar said. All three were not wearing helmets.

“When they reached Chinthalgudem stage, a lorry coming from the opposite direction lost control and hit their bike. They came under its wheels and died on the spot,” the officer said.

In another accident, Teppalamadugu Sarpanch Tarri Srinivas (35), his wife Tarri Vijaya (32) and their two children -- Srividya (8) and Kanaiah (6) -- travelling on a bike were killed after they came under the lorry coming from the opposite direction near Nidamanoor village.

According to police, the accident took place around 5.50 p.m. when the victims were travelling towards Miryalaguda from Halia. “The lorry driver lost control and hit a Tata Ace coming from another direction. Srinivas’s bike, which was behind the mini-truck, came under the wheels and the four died on the spot,” police said.

The driver of the mini-truck, which turned turtle, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

In Suryapet, a man suffered severe injuries and died on the spot when a cement truck hit his car at Mukundapuram in Munagala mandal. The victim, Kongati Sathish (27), was going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.