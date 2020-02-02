4 killed in three accidents

Four persons were killed in three separate road accidents here on Saturday.

Two persons were killed and another suffered severe injuries after their car rammed a lorry on Outer Ring Road at Rallaguda near Shamshabad in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victims identified as T. Bal Reddy (35) and Mulluru Narsimha (35), both from Chilkamarry in Farooqnagar, were returning home after attending a function at Kukatpally when the accident took place around 1.30 a.m. RGIA police suspect Mr. Reddy was driving under the influence of alcohol and lost control.

“Both Reddy and Narsimha died on the spot. Their friend M. Shanker from Raikal suffered a severe injury,” police said.

In another case, a 50-year-old auto driver was killed after a car collided with his vehicle at Bowenpally. M. Rajgopal of Hasmathpet in Old Bowenpally was going towards Vegetable market when the Uber cab, allegedly driven at high speed, crashed into his auto around 7.30 a.m. near Pallavi Model School.

A private employee died at Bairamalguda of LB Nagar after an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler around 1 a.m. B. Ravi Teja (29) from Vanasthalipuram was returning home from work. He died on the spot.