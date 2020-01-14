4 held for data theft from pharma firm

A four-member team who stole data from a pharmaceutical company and manufactured same products were arrested by Cyberabad’s Cyber Crime Police. The accused G Srikanth Reddy, M Krishna Reddy, M Venkat Reddy and S Yogeswara Rao, were employed with the company at different points of time.

One M Koteshwara Rao lodged a complaint with the police that the technology used by their company for producing drugs is unique and they hold the intellectual property rights. It was alleged that Srikanth Reddy bore grudge against the company, its management, after he was fired for indulging in malpractices.

He hatched a plan with the three other accused and stole data such as Batch Production Control Records, Standard Testing Procedure, raw data of drugs. Thereafter, drugs were manufactured under names of four companies located in Visakhapatnam and sold it to various locations including Mumbai. Based on the complaint, the four accused were arrested.