4-day international plastic expo opens in Hyderabad  

August 05, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TSIIC VC and MD E.Venkat Narsimha Reddy, plastics industry leaders and officials at the inauguration of HIPLEX 2023 in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A four-day international plastic expo HIPLEX 2023, being organised by the Telangana and Andhra Plastics Manufacturers Association, got under way at Hitex here on Friday.

It is south and central India’s biggest and India’s third largest plastics expo and spread over 20,000 sq meters. As many as 400 exhibitors are showcasing a range of products from speciality chemicals, process machinery, printing and packaging, raw materials, moulds and die, post-processing equipment, quality testing equipment, finished products. The event is expected to generate business of ₹500 crore, the organisers said after Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) vice-chairman and MD E.Venkat Narsimha Reddy inaugurated the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narsimha Reddy said Telangana government under the TS-iPASS policy for grant of time bound or deemed approvals had cleared the project proposals of 24,000 companies in the past eight and half years. He said the first plastic park in the State was sold out and if the industry wanted one more, TSIIC was ready to provide the land.

