4 arrested for extortion

Transwomen and a cross dresser barged into a house-warming ceremony and demanded money

Four persons, including three transwomen and a cross-dresser, were arrested by Dundigal police of Cyberabad Commissionerate on Monday for extortion and creating nuisance.

According to police, the group had barged into the complainant’s newly constructed house at Dulapally village during the house-warming ceremony on Monday afternoon and demanded money. When the complainant refused to pay and asked them to go they threatened him, pelted stones, cursed the family members and even created nuisance by removing their clothes and using foul language, Sub Inspector D. Mahesh said.

The group forcefully took away ₹ 4,000 from the complainant’s pocket and left the place.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and within a few hours the accused — Swathi, Sravani, Shivani and Bhumi — were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the officer added.