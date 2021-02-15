4 arrested for extortion

Four persons, including three transwomen and a cross-dresser, were arrested by Dundigal police of Cyberabad Commissionerate on Monday for extortion and creating nuisance.
According to police, the group had barged into the complainant’s newly constructed house at Dulapally village during the house-warming ceremony on Monday afternoon and demanded money. When the complainant refused to pay and asked them to go they threatened him, pelted stones, cursed the family members and even created nuisance by removing their clothes and using foul language, Sub Inspector D. Mahesh said.
The group forcefully took away ₹ 4,000 from the complainant’s pocket and left the place.
Based on his complaint, a case was registered and within a few hours the accused — Swathi, Sravani, Shivani and Bhumi — were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, the officer added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath