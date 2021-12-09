4 crore vaccine doses administered in TS

94% first dose coverage so far

Telangana has successfully administered over 4 crore COVID vaccine doses so far, with about 2.63 lakh of the targetted 2.78 lakh population taking the first dose, which is about 94%, and 51% for the second dose with 14.1 lakh of the targetted 2.78 lakh taking the second dose.

Health Minister Harish Rao in a tweet on Thursday congratulated citizens for reaching this milestone and appealed to everyone to stay safe and get themselves and their loved ones vaccinated at the earliest. About 1,63,970 took the first dose on Thursday and 1,93,232 the second dose, taking the total to 3,57,202.

This takes the cumulative vaccine coverage to 2,62,11,799 taking the first dose and 1,40,67,216 taking the second dose, which means 4,02,79,015 got vaccinated so far. This leaves about 15.6 lakh to take the first dose and 22.8 lakh to take the second dose and overall another 38.4 lakh for total vaccination of 18 years and above population, as per the official bulletin.

There are about 35,47,400 Covishield and 5,63,500 Covaxin doses or more than 41 lakh doses available with the cold chain or district stores in the State.

For first dose coverage, the top five districts are: Rangareddy 25.5 lakh covered out of 23.3 lakh target or 110%, Hyderabad 33.9 lakh of targetted 31.5 lakh or 108%, Medak 55.42 lakh of 54.8 or 101%, Warangal (Urban) 83.6 of 84 lakh or 99% and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 42.5 out of 42.8 lakh or 99%.

The bottom five districts are: Kamareddy 65-75.8 lakh or 85%, Warangal(Rural) 67.6-79.74 lakh or 85%, Adilabad 23.2-28.3 lakh or 82%, Sangareddy 59.2-72.6 lakh or 81% and Kumram Bheem 31.2-39 lakh or 80%

For the second dose, the top five districts are: Hyderabad 60-79.3 lakh or 76%, Karimnagar 23.8-31.4 lakh or 75%, Rangareddy 16.9-23.3 lakh or 72%, Warangal (Urban) 59-84 lakh or 71% and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 32-52.4 lakh or 61%. Bottom five are: Adilabad 10.8-41.5 lakh or 26%, Narayanpet 14-54.8 lakh or 26%, Vikarabad 14.5-70.9 lakh or 21%, Jogulamba Gadwal 0.9-05 lakh or 20% and Kumram Bheem 0.65-0.39 or 17%.