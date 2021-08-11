Hyderabad

4 booked for water pilferage

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) officials have slapped criminal cases against four persons in KCR Colony of Kapra for pilferage of water.

The four, colony president D. Kiran Kumar, vice-president Venkatesh, treasurer Venkatesham and secretary Parasuram, facilitated 130 illegal water supply connections without required permissions, a note from the water board informed.

Vigilance wing officials acted on a tip off and conducted inspections in the area, after which criminal cases were booked against them, the note said.

Information about illegal connections may be shared on mobile numbers 9989998100 or 9989992268, it said.


