4 addl commissioners, 5 DSPs and more among 169 officers sanctioned to HYDRAA

Updated - September 26, 2024 12:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Government issued orders sanctioning 169 posts in various categories for the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana government on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) issued orders sanctioning 169 posts in various categories for the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). The order from the Finance department has accorded approval for creation of the posts to be filled through deputation from other departments.

The Commissioner will be from All India Services and one Additional Commissioner will be in the cadre post of the Superintendent of Police (SP) rank. There will be three more non-cadre additional commissioners of SP rank.

Watering Hyderabad’s dried-up dreams

The sanctioned posts include five deputy superintendents of police, 16 each of inspectors and sub-inspectors, three reserve inspectors, six reserve sub-inspectors, 60 police constables, 12 station fire officers, 10 assistant engineers, besides inspector, sub-inspector and constables for Communications, analytical and deputy and assistant analytical officers, regional fire officer, additional district fire officer, city planner, deputy city planners, executive engineer and deputy executive engineers, deputy collector, tehsildars, surveyors, sub registrars, a forest range officer, and a scientist from the pollution control board among others.

HYDRAA reclaims 67.48 acres of land in latest operations
