3rd Oxygen Express leaves for Odisha

HYDERABAD

09 May 2021 22:55 IST

A third ‘Oxygen Express’ of the South Central Railway (SCR) with five empty tankers left the Sanathnagar New Goods Complex for Angul in Odisha on Sunday.

Immediately after receiving a request from the Telangana government, the originating station as well the ‘green corridor’ to move the Oxygen Express were mapped till the destination station to ensure faster movement of these tankers.

Since height is an important aspect of moving the tankers by trains, the green corridor was mapped taking into consideration various constraints like curves, road over bridges, platform canopies, and overhead equipment, among others, along the route. Further, considering its importance, the movement of these trains was being monitored continuously at the apex level, said General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

Advertising

Advertising

He advised officials to continue taking proactive steps in case of any request for further Oxygen Express movement over the zone and these should be given utmost priority to run. Indian Railways have started operating Oxygen Express trains on a mission mode to meet the oxygen requirement in different parts of the country.

Under this initiative, tankers filled with liquid oxygen are being transported by Railways through Ro-Ro (Roll on-Roll off) service. In this way, the transportation of these tankers can be achieved with minimum en route detention, said an official release.