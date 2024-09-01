ADVERTISEMENT

38 trees fell in GHMC limits, 37 cleared; HYDRAA asks people to call its helpline numbers

Published - September 01, 2024 04:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has identified 164 water stagnation points from Saturday (August 31, 2024) to Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning out of which 142 were cleared. Of the 38 trees which fell, 37 were cleared.

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) has on Saturday asked residents to dial 040-21111111 or 99000113667 for assistance from GHMC-DRF.

In view of the heavy rains, principal secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) M Dana Kishore held a video conference with officials from GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Hyderabad Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA). They were directed ensure there is no loss of life or property. 

