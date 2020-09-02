37 urban forest parks in the offing

Launch in two phases; December 2020 and March 2021

The Forest department is preparing to launch several urban forest parks in and around the city in two phases; December 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

Officials from the department shared the possibility with Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari during a review meeting on Wednesday.

They listed a total of 37 urban forest parks in various stages of development, under HMDA, TSIIC, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metro Rail, and Telangana State Forest Development Corporation, besides the Forest department.

These are part of a total of 59 such parks being planned within the limits of the HMDA, of which 18 have already been launched. Work for four parks is yet to be started.

Urban forest parks are large chunks of forest blocks in the urban sprawl, to protect which, the government has taken the initiative to develop recreational parks in them with corresponding facilities.

Ms. Shanti Kumari asked the officials to take interest in protection of these parks that serve as lung spaces for city residents.

Progress of the ongoing parks has been reviewed through a presentation, and suggestions were made for mandatory entry plaza, gazebo, view point, and walking path in the first phase. See through walls with chain link fences and trenches too were suggested during the meeting. Depending on the development of the surrounding areas, and number of visitors, children’s play area, yoga sheds, cycling track and information centre may be planned in subsequent phases, officials said.

Forest blocks remaining after the development of parks should be retained as conservation zones, with promotion of biodiversity and water sources.

Another meeting will be convened to find legal resolution of disputes wherever they exist.