37% of harassment cases is by morphing photos of women

HYDERABAD

28 July 2021 20:55 IST

The Hyderabad SHE Teams received as many as 889 petitions till July 15 this year, and police filed 97 first information reports. As much as 37% of harassment was done by morphing photos of victims and making prank calls. This was the outcome of a performance review of women’s safety initiative.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday interacted with the SHE Teams and reviewed developments.

According to the police, as many as 22 petty cases were registered after receiving these petitions and 87 people were referred to police stations for conducting further investigations. While 128 cases were registered in which offenders were caught red-handed, police counselled 15 minors.

Of the total cases of harassment, 21% were on the phone, 17% were of cases were connected to stalking victims, and 14% were cases of blackmailing.

In due course of his interaction with the SHE Teams, Mr Kumar encouraged the use of latest technology to nab offenders. He also urged victims to come forward and report the offence to the SHE Teams.