Hyderabad

36.42 lakh children in the State given Polio drops

On the first day of Pulse Polio programme, a total of 36,42,598 children aged 0-5 years in Telangana were vaccinated on Sunday. There are over 38.31 lakh children in that age group in the State.

On Sunday, the drops were administered at 23,331 booths. House-to-house activity would be taken up on February 1 and 2 to immunise the children who missed taking the pulse polio drops. Due to large extent of area in Hyderabad, the programme would be conducted on February 3 in the city.

Of the over 36.42 lakh who were vaccinated, the highest of 4.52 lakh were immunised in Hyderabad, followed by 3.92 lakh in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 3.59 lakh in Rangareddy.

Around 50.14 lakh doses of bOPV vaccine doses were supplied to districts.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2021 11:43:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/3642-lakh-children-in-the-state-given-polio-drops/article33711753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY