36.42 lakh children in the State given Polio drops

On the first day of Pulse Polio programme, a total of 36,42,598 children aged 0-5 years in Telangana were vaccinated on Sunday. There are over 38.31 lakh children in that age group in the State.
On Sunday, the drops were administered at 23,331 booths. House-to-house activity would be taken up on February 1 and 2 to immunise the children who missed taking the pulse polio drops. Due to large extent of area in Hyderabad, the programme would be conducted on February 3 in the city.
Of the over 36.42 lakh who were vaccinated, the highest of 4.52 lakh were immunised in Hyderabad, followed by 3.92 lakh in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 3.59 lakh in Rangareddy.
Around 50.14 lakh doses of bOPV vaccine doses were supplied to districts.
