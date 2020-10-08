36,000 SC/ST youths assisted in turning entrepreneurs: KTR

Releases ₹100 cr. subsidy to help 2,000 beneficiaries from the two communities

Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said that the Telangana government has assisted about 36,000 SC and ST youths in turning entrepreneurs through the T-Pride scheme with the belief that caste discrimination can be eradicated by financially empowering the communities.

At a meeting attended by SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod here, Mr. Rama Rao reviewed schemes meant for both communities. SC and ST Commission chairman Errolla Srinivas and MLA Balka Suman were present.

During the meeting, Mr. Rama Rao also released ₹100 crore subsidy from the Industries department that will help 2,000 beneficiaries from the communities. The Ministers handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries.

The IT Minister instructed the officials to come up with the best policies to encourage SC and ST entrepreneurs, and asked them to study the schemes being implemented in various other States. He also asked the officials to take up awareness programmes in rural areas and educate the youth with State’s policies and schemes. After launching the SC, ST Commission website and inaugurating the renovated office, Mr. Rama Rao appreciated the commission for extending support in cases related to atrocities against the communities.

Mr. Eshwar stated that the commission has resolved 92% of the received cases. Meanwhile, an MoU was signed between WE Hub and Tribal Welfare Department in the presence of Ministers to tribal women-led enterprises. As per the agreement, TRICOR and WE Hub will set up three pre-incubation centres in the ITDA regions of Telangana.