360 Mucormycosis surgeries at ENT hospital in 20 days

HYDERABAD

06 June 2021 22:18 IST

Around 360 surgeries on Mucormycosis patients have been performed at Government ENT Hospital, Koti, in the past 20 days. Doctors from three to four specialisations are involved in surgeries performed between 8 am and 10 am every day.

On a daily basis, 30-35 people with the fungal infection are operated. The surgeries include Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS), FESS with orbital exenteration, FESS and Maxillectomy.

Hundreds of Mucormycosis patients started to get admitted at the hospital from mid-May. It was converted into the nodal centre for treatment of the infection.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from ENT doctors from the hospital, anesthetists, opthalmologists from Eye Hospital, endocrinologists and nephrologists from Osmania General Hospital, and facio maxillary surgeons from Government Dental Hospital are working on deputation basis, said Manish Gupta, associate professor at ENT Hospital.

Hospital superintendent T. Shankar said that post surgery, they are shifting some patients to SD Eye Hospital to make space for more patients in need of emergency care. Those discharged are provided Posaconazole tablets for two to three months based on requirement.