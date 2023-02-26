ADVERTISEMENT

359 students receive degrees at NALSAR’s 19th annual convocation

February 26, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud delivering the convocation address at NALSAR in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A total of 359 candidates were awarded their degrees at the 19th annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, who was the chief guest on the occasion, delivered the inaugural silver jubilee lecture-cum-convocation address.

Ph.D degrees were awarded to five candidates, LLM to 73, MBA to 30, MA (Aviation Law and Air Transport Management) to 80 , MA (Security and Defence Laws) to 25, MA (Space and Telecommunication Laws) to 18 and BA LLB Hons. to 128 candidates. Of the total students, 258 were awarded the degrees in person and remaining 101 in absentia. Apart from this, 58 gold medals were also conferred on students for their performances in various fields during the course of their education.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan, who is also the Chancellor of NALSAR, presided over the convocation meeting. Vice-Chancellor Srikrishna Deva Rao delivered the welcome address. 

Faculty members were presented with excellence in research awards and a certificate of appreciation was handed over to students who won the World Championship at the 18th ICC International Commercial Mediation Competition held in Paris from February 6 to 11. The NALSAR team is the first from India to win the world’s most prestigious mediation competition.

