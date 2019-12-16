Hyderabad

1,350 gelatin sticks, 1,200 detonators seized

In a joint operation, the Dundigal police along with Special Operation Team of Balanagar zone arrested three people, who illegally procured the explosives. They three persons did not take permission from the competent authority to store, sell and transport them.

Balanagar DCP PV Padmaja said the accused were conducting blasting without taking any precautions and endangering the safety of human and property.

They were identified as Yata Sathish (33) from Alair and Alakunta Swamy (36) from Gandimaisamma and Kethavath Venkatesh (32) of Kandhigadda tanda in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. The accomplice, Shivarthvi Raghupathy, is currently absconding, Ms. Padmaja said.

She said that the police seized 1,350 gelatin sticks, and 1,200 detonators -- worth ₹12,000 from their possession. A sedan car and their mobile phones were also seized.

