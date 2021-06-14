35 lakh due for second dose in July next month

HYDERABAD

‘First dose for other beneficiaries to be planned as per vaccine availability’

Around 35 lakh people in Telangana are due for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in July. The first dose for others will be planned according to availability of vaccines, said Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao.

Currently, only the second dose is being administered at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (GCVCs), and people above 18 years who come under high-risk groups category are administered the first dose by the State government. Others aged above 18 years and belonging to non-high-risk groups are relying on private CVCs for the first dose.

Until June 13, a total of 64.69 lakh persons in the State had received their first dose and 15.10 lakh their second dose. Around 13.58 lakh persons belong to high-risk groups.

According to the ‘Revised Guidelines for implementation of National COVID Vaccination Program’, the government of India will procure 75% of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country. The vaccines procured will continue to be provided free of cost to States and Union Territories.

The guidelines also state that vaccine doses provided free of cost by government of India will be allocated to States or UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination.

Currently, the positivity rate in Telangana is hovering around 1.40%.

Asked if the allocation of doses will be low given the positivity rate, Dr Srinivasa Rao said no government informs any State that more vaccines will be allocated if positivity rate or cases are more. He said that the doses are allocated based on population and number of targeted beneficiaries.

The senior official said that formulas for the allocation are dynamic to the situation. Earlier formula was based on high number of cases, but the cases are on decline in other States too.

“We will receive first and second doses based on our population. There are around 1.75 crore people in the 18-44 age group, and 93 lakh people are above 45 years,” Dr Srinivasa Rao said.